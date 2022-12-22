Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to $4.832-4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion. Toro also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.57.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Toro by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

