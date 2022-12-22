Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Cut by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 12.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 18.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.52.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

