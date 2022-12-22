Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,185 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

