5,245 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

