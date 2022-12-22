Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

