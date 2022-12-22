Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

