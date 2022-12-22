ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

