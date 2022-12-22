Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Boosted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

