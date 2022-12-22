Highland Private Wealth Management Has $246,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,977. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $508.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $531.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.46. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

