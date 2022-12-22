Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 317 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

WMT opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

