Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

