Forsta AP Fonden Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

