Highland Private Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Shares of AON opened at $303.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.26. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

