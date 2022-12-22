International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.14 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

