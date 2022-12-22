GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $25.62 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 6.5% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $280.01 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $260.46 and a 12-month high of $374.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.40 and a 200-day moving average of $292.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.