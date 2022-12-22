Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 6.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $327.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.62 and its 200-day moving average is $339.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

