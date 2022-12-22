Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after acquiring an additional 896,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

CNP stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

