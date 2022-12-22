GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 49,590 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 530.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

