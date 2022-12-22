Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.08% of Edison International worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Edison International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EIX opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.