Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 63,800 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 247,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Simon Property Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

