Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

