Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

