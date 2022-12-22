Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.18 and a 200 day moving average of $257.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

