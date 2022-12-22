Forsta AP Fonden Buys 7,200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $833.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $730.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

