Forsta AP Fonden Sells 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 124.6% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $3,269,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

