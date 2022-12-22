Forsta AP Fonden Sells 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 124.6% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $3,269,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $286.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.