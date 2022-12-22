Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Up 0.2%

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.56. 33,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 55,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

Institutional Trading of Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

