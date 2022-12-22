Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 176,200 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 298.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

LNT opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

