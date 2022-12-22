Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

