Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.38. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

