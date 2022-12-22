Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,210 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.48.

