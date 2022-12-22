Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.

