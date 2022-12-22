St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08. 1,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STJPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.22) to GBX 1,365 ($16.58) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.32) to GBX 1,549 ($18.82) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.63) to GBX 1,020 ($12.39) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,474.14.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.