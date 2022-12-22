Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Trading Up 2.1%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 7,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meridian to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Meridian by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.