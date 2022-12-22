Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 0.1%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €69.10 ($73.51) and last traded at €69.10 ($73.51). Approximately 113,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.16 ($73.57).

Euronext Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €67.87 and a 200-day moving average of €72.01.

About Euronext

(Get Rating)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.