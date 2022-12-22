Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.16.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
