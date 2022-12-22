First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.14. Approximately 75,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 207,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 916.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

