WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.26. 519,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 640,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
