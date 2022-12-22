WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.26. 519,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 640,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 102.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,386,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,315,000 after buying an additional 3,226,388 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,278,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,395,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,260,000 after buying an additional 709,947 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,858,000 after purchasing an additional 336,074 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.