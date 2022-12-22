Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 157 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.