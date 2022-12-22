RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.3%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 40,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

