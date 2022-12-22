Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $268.92 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

