Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

