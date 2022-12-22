WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $290.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.17 and a 200 day moving average of $292.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

