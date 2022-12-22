WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

