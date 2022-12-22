Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.