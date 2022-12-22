Adviser Investments LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $241.54 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

