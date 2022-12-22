Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Sysco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 558.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

