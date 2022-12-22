WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $125,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $206.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.97 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.