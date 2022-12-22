Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $316.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

