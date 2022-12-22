John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $660,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

