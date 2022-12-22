Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.14 billion-$28.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.7 %

DLTR stock opened at $140.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

